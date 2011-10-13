European shares hit by heavy bank falls

LONDON Oct 13 European shares ended lower on Thursday, pulling back from the previous session's nine-week closing high after weaker-than-expected China trade data raised fresh concerns about the global economic outlook.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally finished 1.3 percent lower at 964.58 points after falling to a low of 962.23 points earlier in the session.

"The gains in the past days have been so rapid that it almost produced a technically overbought position," said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin.

"It could just be seen as a relatively short-term bout of profit taking and hopefully will not result in a complete reversal of the rebound that we have seen."

Banks featured among the top decliners, with the European sector index down 4.1 percent led by Italian lender UniCredit , down 12 percent, on fresh concerns about its capital requirements. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)