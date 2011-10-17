European shares fall on euro zone debt caution

LONDON Oct 17 European shares fell on Monday after German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said it was unrealistic to expect a definitive solution to the euro zone debt crisis at an EU summit this weekend.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares fell 1 percent to a provisional close of 965.38 points.

The index hit a 10-week high earlier in the session, having been boosted in recent weeks on optimism that policymakers were acting to tackle the crisis. However, it turned negative after Schaeuble's remarks.

"There's a bit of a reality check going on here. European politicians like to make grandiose statements, about supporting the euro and containing the crisis," Daniel McCormack, strategist at Macquarie, said.

"But now there's a realisation the detail is a bit more complicated and the solution may not satisfy markets."

Heavyweight banks, which have gained sharply in recent weeks, were among the biggest fallers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index down 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)