European shares lower as French banks hit

LONDON Oct 18 European shares fell on Tuesday, with French banks among the worst hit after Moody's warned over the outlook for France's rating, the latest sign of potential contagion from the debt-ravaged periphery to the bigger euro zone economies.

The Moody's news, which came out overnight, weighed on lender including Societe Generale , BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole , all down between 3.3 percent and 5 percent.

"It is difficult to know what the future will be for banks," Louise Cooper, market analyst at BGC Partners, said. "Banks' liquidity positions are not great. They have such enormous loan books and need a massive amount of funding everyday."

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed down 0.5 percent at 960.87 points. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)