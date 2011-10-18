European shares lower as French banks hit

LONDON Oct 18 European shares fell on Tuesday,
with French banks among the worst hit after Moody's warned over
the outlook for France's rating, the latest sign of potential
contagion from the debt-ravaged periphery to the bigger euro
zone economies.
The Moody's news, which came out overnight, weighed on
lender including Societe Generale , BNP Paribas
and Credit Agricole , all down between 3.3
percent and 5 percent.
"It is difficult to know what the future will be for banks,"
Louise Cooper, market analyst at BGC Partners, said. "Banks'
liquidity positions are not great. They have such enormous loan
books and need a massive amount of funding everyday."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed
down 0.5 percent at 960.87 points.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson)