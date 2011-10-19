European shares rise on EU summit hopes

LONDON Oct 19 European shares rose on
Wednesday, snapping two days of losses, led by bank stocks on
hopes the European Union summit on Sunday will come up with a
comprehensive plan to resolve the region's debt crisis.
Investors are hoping that European leaders at the summit
will agree fresh steps to ease Greece's debt, strengthen the
capital of banks exposed to the euro zone sovereign debt and
leverage the currency bloc's rescue fund to firefight any
possible contagion.
Banks, which are sensitive to the outcome of any plan to
ease the debt crisis due to their significant exposure to
sovereign debt, were amongst the best performers, with the STOXX
Europe 600 Banks index rising 2 percent.
"We are getting a bounce on hopes that a plan to potentially
expand the EFSF and recapitalise the banks could emerge over the
weekend," Colin McLean, managing director of SVM Asset
Management, said.
"But it is not clear how it will all work, we are cautious
on banks and the talk is not enough to change our minds."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares provisionally closed up 0.5 percent at 967.19 points.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson)