Europe shares hit 12-week closing high on debt deal

LONDON Oct 27 European shares soared to their
highest close in 12 weeks on Thursday, with banks surging, after
European Union leaders struck a deal to help resolve the euro
zone debt crisis, reassuring investors.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index rose 8.9
percent.
French banks, heavily exposed to euro zone peripheral debt,
were among the biggest gainers. They had suffered in recent
months, on worries that a Greek default would result in a
banking crisis. BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole
rose 17.3 and 22.7 percent respectively.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended the session provisionally up 3.6 percent at 1,018.67
points, the highest close since August 3.
"Decisions have been made, whatever they are, and that's a
good thing. I fear further down the road we'll find they're not
as good as we thought," said Gavin Launder, fund manager at
Legal & General, which has 356 billion pounds ($570 billion)
under management.
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)