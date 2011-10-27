Europe shares hit 12-week closing high on debt deal

LONDON Oct 27 European shares soared to their highest close in 12 weeks on Thursday, with banks surging, after European Union leaders struck a deal to help resolve the euro zone debt crisis, reassuring investors.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index rose 8.9 percent.

French banks, heavily exposed to euro zone peripheral debt, were among the biggest gainers. They had suffered in recent months, on worries that a Greek default would result in a banking crisis. BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole rose 17.3 and 22.7 percent respectively.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended the session provisionally up 3.6 percent at 1,018.67 points, the highest close since August 3.

"Decisions have been made, whatever they are, and that's a good thing. I fear further down the road we'll find they're not as good as we thought," said Gavin Launder, fund manager at Legal & General, which has 356 billion pounds ($570 billion) under management. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)