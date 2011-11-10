European shares end lower on euro zone jitters

LONDON Nov 10 European shares ended lower
in choppy trade on Thursday on concerns that political wrangling
in debt-laden Italy to form a national unity government and high
bond yield levels in the country may deepen the region's
two-year old debt crisis.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally closed 0.3 percent lower at 963.00 points. The
index is down 14 percent so far this year, mainly on worries the
euro zone debt crisis could spread to other countries and
threaten a fragile global economic recovery.
"Investors remain in no doubt that Italy is a serious
concern for the euro zone and even the global economy as a
whole," said Angus Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads.
"If it does come to having to bail them out, then at this
moment there isn't enough cash in either the EFSF or IMF pots in
order to prevent them from defaulting on their outstanding
debts," he said, referring to the European Financial Stability
Facility and the International Monetary Fund.
Miners, which generally suffer during difficult economic
conditions, were among the top decliners, with the sector index
falling 1.5 percent, mirroring a sharp decline in base
metals prices on poor demand prospects for raw materials.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)