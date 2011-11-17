Europe shares end lower on euro zone contagion fears

LONDON Nov 17 European shares hit their
six-week closing low on Thursday on concerns that a debt crisis
in the euro zone will spiral out of control after Spain and
France paid a higher price at their debt auctions.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally ended 1.3 percent lower at 957.62.
The drop came after Spain and France saw their borrowing
costs rise at bond auctions earlier in the day, reflecting
increased uneasiness about the countries' public finances and
dissatisfaction at the policy response from the authorities.
"The market is still worried about the implementation of all
these (autersity and anti-crisis) measures, which are not
detailed enough to be credible," JPMorgan-Cazenove strategist
Emmanuel Cau said.
Banking stocks underperformed, with the sector gauge,
down 2.2 percent, declining for a fourth session on the trot to
close at levels not seen since Oct. 4, while basic resources
index and autos also bore the brunt of the
depressed sentiment, down 3.4 and 2.3 percent, respectively.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Atul Prakash)