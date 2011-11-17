Europe shares end lower on euro zone contagion fears

LONDON Nov 17 European shares hit their six-week closing low on Thursday on concerns that a debt crisis in the euro zone will spiral out of control after Spain and France paid a higher price at their debt auctions.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally ended 1.3 percent lower at 957.62.

The drop came after Spain and France saw their borrowing costs rise at bond auctions earlier in the day, reflecting increased uneasiness about the countries' public finances and dissatisfaction at the policy response from the authorities.

"The market is still worried about the implementation of all these (autersity and anti-crisis) measures, which are not detailed enough to be credible," JPMorgan-Cazenove strategist Emmanuel Cau said.

Banking stocks underperformed, with the sector gauge, down 2.2 percent, declining for a fourth session on the trot to close at levels not seen since Oct. 4, while basic resources index and autos also bore the brunt of the depressed sentiment, down 3.4 and 2.3 percent, respectively.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Atul Prakash)