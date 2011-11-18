Europe shares end lower on Merkel's comments

LONDON Nov 18 European shares hit their
six-week closing low for the second day in a row on Friday after
cautious comments by German chancellor cooled market hopes that
Germany would back monetary measures to tackle a debt crisis in
the euro zone.
Responding to a call for "decisive action" from the British
Prime Minister, David Cameron, Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed
that European institutions "cannot pretend to have powers
don't have".
The European Central Bank is not allowed to buy sovereign
bonds on the primary market but a growing number of market
participants have called for the central bank to intervene as a
lender of last resorts for struggling euro zone countries.
"The [market's] scepticism comes from the realisation that
there is no magic bullet in place to solve this crisis," said
Giancarlo Perasso, chief economist at Redux-Matrix, which has
$100 million under management.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally closed 0.5 percent lower at 952.99 points. The
pan-European gauge was down 3.2 percent for the week.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)