European shares post biggest 1-day gain in a month

LONDON Nov 28 European shares notched up
their biggest one-day gain in a month on Monday, led by banks
and insurers on hopes euro zone leaders will unveil fresh
measures to help resolve the region's debt crisis, ahead of a
summit next week.
Germany and France stepped up a drive on Monday for powers
to reject euro zone members' budgets that breach EU rules.
Finance ministers of the 17-nation currency area meeting on
Tuesday are due to approve detailed arrangements for scaling up
the European Financial Stability Facility rescue fund to help
prevent contagion in bond markets.
However, some strategists pointed to low trading volume and
said recent weakness in the market, tempting buyers, was a major
factor behind the surge in shares.
"Any kind of good news was always going to be taken as
positive. There has been some bargain hunting going on. The
market got oversold in the last few weeks and some of the most
cyclical areas of the market seemed to be pricing in the worst
fears," said Erik Esselink, fund manager at Invesco Perpetual,
which has 5 billion euros under management.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
rose 3.5 percent to a provisional close of 939.91 points, the
biggest one-day gain since Oct. 27. However, the index is still
down 5.6 percent in November.
The heavyweight banking sector contributed most to the
index's gain. BNP Paribas rose 10.3 percent. The STOXX
Europe 600 Banking Index rose 5.6 percent, though it is
still down 36.5 percent in 2011, with several banks having had
to write down the value of government bonds in the euro zone
periphery.
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)