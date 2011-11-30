European shares rise on cenbank liquidity boost

LONDON Nov 30 European shares rallied in
tandem with other risk assets on Wednesday after leading central
banks announced joint action to inject liquidity into financial
markets strained by the euro zone's debt crisis.
Banks and other cyclical stocks were among the top gainers,
with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index and Basic
Resources index both up more than 4 percent by the
close.
Driving the move was a coordinated move by the U.S. Federal
Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of
Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland to lower the cost of
existing dollar swap lines to prevent a liquidity
squeeze.
"It gives an indication that monetary authorities are
prepared to do what is required to stop a freeze-up in the
funding markets," Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Market,
said.
As a result, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares provisionally closed 3.3 percent higher at 979.5
points. It had begun recovering earlier losses after China moved
to ease bank reserve ratios for the first time in nearly three
years to shore up its economy.