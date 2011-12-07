European shares slip back; EU summit in focus

LONDON Dec 7 European shares slipped back
slightly in cautious trade on Wednesday, ahead of a EU summit
this week, amid uncertainty about the chances a comprehensive
deal would be reached to help end the region's debt crisis.
A senior German official gave a downbeat assessment of
prospects for an agreement, in an apparent effort to jolt
partners into accepting Berlin's terms and restrictions,
although the French finance minister was more
optimistic.
"If they (European leaders) just say we're going to have
some budget limits, but no one is going to enforce them, the
market is going to react to that negatively," said Bob Parker,
senior adviser at Credit Suisse.
"We've had a very strong rally. Markets are pricing in a lot
of good news."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell 0.1 percent to a provisional close of 988.41 points, after
earlier hitting 1,002.20, its highest level since late October.
Stocks fell in most sectors, with financials among the
biggest losers. Dutch insurer and banking group ING
fell 4.8 percent after saying it would take a charge of up to
1.1 billion euros on a U.S. insurance portfolio.