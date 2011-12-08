European shares slide to one-week closing low

LONDON Dec 8 European shares fell to a
one-week closing low on Thursday after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi gave no indication it would aggressively
increase its bond-buying programme and said the region's economy
faced increased downside risks.
Bank stocks, which are at the forefront of the euro zone
debt crisis due to their exposure to the region's debt, featured
among the heaviest performers after the Draghi comments, with
the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index down 3.2 percent.
"Investors were hoping for more colour on bond buying as
liquidity in the financial system is tight," Veronika Pechlaner,
a fund manager on the Ashburton European equity fund, said.
"We are still underweight on financials and, after the
statement today, we are unlikely to change this view."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares provisionally closed down 1.4 percent at 974.56 points in
a choppy session having been up as much as 998.75 and down as
low as 974.08.