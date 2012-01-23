Europe shares extend rally as euro zone banks gain

LONDON Jan 23 European stocks hit their
highest close since early August on Monday, with euro zone
banks gaining sharply following a report that France and Germany
were calling for a relaxation of global bank capital rules to
prevent a credit crunch.
The STOXX Europe 600 Euro Zone Banking Index rose
3.7 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
rose 0.4 percent to end the day provisionally at 1,047.65
points, the highest close in more than five months. The
benchmark's 14-day Relative Strength Index was nearing 70,
considered in technical terms to be "overbought" territory.
The Financial Times said French finance minister Francois
Baroin and his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble will say
elements of Basel III guidelines on capital requirements should
be watered down to mitigate any negative effect on growth.
Schaeuble denied the FT story, telling journalists in Paris
that the two countries would implement Basel III rules.
"The regulators now realise that with a price-to-book value
of less than 0.4 it was uneconomic for the banks to go out en
masse and raise equity capital," said Bob Parker, senior adviser
at Credit Suisse.
But Parker said he was still cautious on European banks.
"There are still a lot of risks out there in terms of potential
debt writeoffs in a recessionary environment in Europe."