European shares end lower on Greece concerns

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
FRANKFURT Jan 24 European shares fell on Tuesday from near six-month highs in the previous session as concerns that Greece might head towards a disorderly default weighed on sentiment.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally closed 0.4 percent lower at 1,043.79 points after rising to its highest level since early August on Monday.
"The lingering talks are turning into a stress factor for the markets. Time is running out," a German trader said, referring to Greece debt talks.
Euro zone finance ministers rejected as insufficient an offer made by private creditors to help restructure Greece's debts, sending negotiators back to the drawing board and raising anew the threat of a disorderly Greek default.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent, France's CAC 40 lost 0.5 percent, while the German blue chip index was down 0.3 percent.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.