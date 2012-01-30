European shares at 2-wk closing low, cyclicals hit

LONDON Jan 30 European shares hit a
two-week closing low on Monday as talks on a Greek debt swap
deal stumbled on with no firm conclusion and U.S. consumer
spending data lagged forecasts, dragging cyclical stocks lower
across the board.
Also weighing on sentiment was a widening in the spread
between Portuguese and German 10-year yields to euro-era highs,
fuelling concerns Portugal may eventually follow Greece in
restructuring its debt.
"The promise of concluding Greek talks has not been
delivered and people don't expect too much good news coming out
of the European Union summit because already a lot has been
promised and announced," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research
at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.
"On top of that, people are worried that Portugal may follow
Greece. This could prove to be a healthy correction in equity
prices, but investors should remain defensive and cautious and
invest in companies having good balance sheets, strong cash
flows and nice dividends."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally finished 1 percent lower at 1,030.34 points, the
lowest close since Jan. 16, after hitting a six-month high last
week.
Banks bore the brunt of the market sell-off. The STOXX
Europe 600 banking index fell 3.1 percent, with French
banks among the top decliners after President Nicolas Sarkozy's
restated plan for a financial transaction tax, with an August
target date, heated up the debate on more stringent legislation
in the country.