European shares hit six-month high

FRANKFURT Feb 1 European shares hit
six-month highs on Wednesday as encouraging economic numbers
boosted sentiment, while Italian banks gained after the Italian
Central Bank made it easier for banks to buyback their own
hybrid debt in order to boost their capital base.
Data showed the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing
sector picked up in January to its highest level since June, as
new orders improved. Earlier data showed that Chinese
manufacturing sector was no longer contracting.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally closed 1.9 percent higher at 1,056.63 points after
climbing to its highest since early August.
UK's FTSE 100 index was up 1.9 percent, France's CAC
40 rose 2.1 percent and Germany's DAX was 2.4
percent higher.