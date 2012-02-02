European shares hit fresh six-month closing high

LONDON Feb 2 European shares hit a
six-month closing high on Thursday, after U.S. weekly jobless
claims showed the market was improving, while Xstrata
and Glencore led the rises on confirmed merger talks.
Gains, however, were capped as the FTSEurofirst 300 index
failed to break a major resistance level as uncertainty
grew about Greek debt swap talks needed to avoid a messy
default.
Miner Xstrata and commodities trader Glencore took the top
spots, jumping 9.9 percent and 6.9 percent respectively, after
it was confirmed the pair were in merger talks to create a
combined group worth more than 50 billion pounds ($79 billion).
"Xstrata is the big one, it is an encouraging sign to the
market that deals are being made and helping boost market
confidence and sentiment," said Angus Campbell, head of sales at
Capital Spreads.
"But the strength in the market is going to be short-lived,
on the whole clients are bearish and only making short-term
positions, we've got to see what happens in Greece as there is
still a possibility of a chaotic default."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally closed up 0.2 percent at 1,059.15 points after
being up as much as 1,061.25 and as low as 1,054.93.
The index was not able to push past the 61.8 percent
Fibonacci retracement of its 2011 February high to September low
at 1,061.59.