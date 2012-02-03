REFILE-European shares post biggest weekly gain since Dec

LONDON Feb 3 European shares made their
highest weekly gain since late December on Friday, surging past
a resistance level, after forecast beating U.S. non-farm
payrolls data raised optimism about an economic recovery, which
could boost company earnings.
Cyclical autos and banks stocks, whose profits could improve
if economic growth is strong, were the standout gainers, with
the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index up 2.4 percent and the
STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index up 2.7
percent.
"The U.S. economy is moderately recovering," said Richard
Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments, which has
$248.37 billion of assets under management. "Corporates could be
becoming more confident, we like equities in the United States."
"But we still do not have a clear roadmap for the euro zone
debt crisis and Greece, which will continue to overhang the
markets. We are still neutral to underweight Europe."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally closed up 1.6 percent at 1,076.27 points after
being as low as 1,056.55 and rose 3.4 percent for the week.
In a bullish move, the FTSEurofirst 300 index broke past its
61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level at 1,062.24 points from
its February 2011 high to September 2011 low, which had been a
major resistance level.