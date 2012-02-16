European shares end off lows on U.S. data, Greece

LONDON Feb 16 European shares recovered
in late session to end slightly higher on Thursday as upbeat
U.S. economic figures and news that Greece and its international
lenders had agreed on budget cuts worth 325 million euros
prompted investors to come back to equities.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally closed 0.1 percent higher at 1,076.51 points after
falling to 1,064.64. Media shares, up 1.1 percent, were
the top gainers, boosted by a 2.8 percent rise in Reed Elsevier
that reported a rise in full-year profit.
The FTSEurofirst index spent most of the session in negative
territory as Greece faced hurdles in its efforts to secure a
bailout. However, government sources later said the country and
its international lenders had agreed how to achieve budget cut
worth 325 million euros.
"It's a long and hard struggle, but the general view is that
eventually there would be some solution because a Greek default
is not in the interest of the euro zone members such as
Germany," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas
Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.
"Volumes are light. People don't want to go short ahead of
the weekend as some more positive news could emerge from Greece
in the coming days. U.S. economic data also helped the market
and we could see some modest upward action in the stock market
on Friday."
Figures showed U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly fell last
week to a near four-year low, while January housing starts came
in better than forecast. The pace of factory activity in the
U.S. Mid-Atlantic region gained momentum in February as new
orders picked up.