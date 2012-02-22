European shares end lower on weak euro zone data

LONDON Feb 22 European shares fell in
low-volume on Wednesday for the second consecutive session as
euro zone purchasing managers data suggested the region could
tip into recession and potentially have a knock on effect to
company profits.
Buyers, however, came for Peugeot Citroen which
jumped 12.4 percent in volume nearly seven fold its 90-day
average after sources said the car maker was in discussion with
General Motors to form a broad manufacturing alliance.
Investor sentiment took a hit after the Markit's Eurozone
Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) missed forecasts,
raising questions about whether Greece can recover from its
economic slump.
"The PMIs suggest there is going to be a slow period of
economic growth, which opens the danger of weak profits," said
Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments, which
has $248.37 billion of assets under management.
"There is scepticism over Greece and whether they can
deliver the budget cuts, the country has only got through a
short-term funding crisis and the does not solve the longer term
problems. We are underweight European equities."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.7 percent at 1,077.47 points, although volume was low
and benchmark indexes rising trendlines remained intact.