European shares edge up ahead of ECB fund bonanza

LONDON Feb 28 European shares edged up on
Tuesday as investors braced for the next round of the European
Central Bank's (ECB) injection of cheap cash for banks, a major
factor in driving the market's rally in 2012.
Strategists said equities will benefit further from the
funding move, and that European stocks exposed to the U.S.
economy may gain. The Dow Jones rose above 13,000 again
after upbeat U.S. consumer confidence data.
"I don't think the market will be disappointed with the
LTROs (Long Term Refinancing Operation). I think it can still
progress from here. And some stocks quite exposed to the U.S.
economy still look cheap," said Colin McLean, managing director
at SVM Asset Management in Edinburgh.
The ECB's second offering of cheap three-year loans is
expected to allot 500 billion euros ($670 billion), according to
a Reuters poll.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
rose 0.2 percent to a provisional close of 1,076.32 points and
is up 7.5 percent in 2012.
British housebuilder Persimmon soared 12.8 percent,
after the firm unveiled plans to return 1.9 billion pounds of
surplus cash to shareholders.