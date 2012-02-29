European shares end slightly lower, miners down

LONDON Feb 29 European shares edged lower
on Wednesday, after rising on the ECB's cheap funds offering,
with U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony
suggesting the bank was unlikely to engage in more easing in the
near term hurt sentiment.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally finished 0.1 percent lower at 1,075.50 points. It
rose to a high of 1,084.55 points earlier in the day after banks
borrowed 530 billion euros ($711.45 billion) at the European
Central Bank's (ECB) second offering of three-year funds.
"Despite the efforts that are made by the ECB with regards
to the lomg-term refinancing operation and the strong U.S. GDP
numbers, the market look fairly tight," said Manoj Ladwa, senior
trader at ETX Capital.
"It seems to have taken it fairly negatively. The market had
been factoring decent numbers for a while now. They ran up quite
strongly in the last couple of months."
Mining shares were the top decliners, with the sector index
down 1.6 percent.