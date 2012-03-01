European shares buoyed by euro zone banks

LONDON, March 1 European shares closed
higher on Thursday, boosted by euro zone banks as improved
sentiment after the European Central Bank's second long-term
liquidity injection helped some peripheral bond yields to fall
and further allayed default risks among corporates.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares
provisionally ended 1 percent higher at 1,086.04 points, hitting
levels not seen since Feb. 22.
Banks added most index points, rising 1.8 percent after
Spain's borrowing costs fell at an auction and Italy's yield
fell to levels not seen since September.
"The funding risk in the banking system has reduced
substantially," Dennis Jose, strategist at Barclays Capital,
said. "The risk the sovereign having to eventually bail out the
banks has also reduced with the LTRO."