European shares down on growth, Greece concerns

LONDON, March 5 European shares ended
lower on Monday, with cyclical stocks weighed down by heightened
concerns about economic growth in the euro zone and China as
well as further ructions between Greece and its private sector
creditors.
Basic resources stocks were the top fallers on
Monday, shedding 3.6 percent after China, the world's largest
consumer of raw materials, cut its annual growth target to an
eight-year low.
Further weighing on sentiment was data showing the euro zone
was unlikely to avoid a recession after the region's private
sector fell back into decline last month.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally closed 0.6 percent lower at 1,080.64 points.
The index extended losses in the afternoon after Greece
warned it was ready to enforce losses on its private sector
creditors, fuelling speculation that an insufficient number of
bondholders had voluntarily taken up Athens' debt swap offer.
"It's quite a big a question over whether or not there has
been sufficient take-up," Neil Marsh, a strategist at NewEdge,
said.