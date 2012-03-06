European shares at 1-mth low on Greece, growth woes

FRANKFURT, March 6 European shares hit a
one-month closing low on Tuesday after fresh growth and Greek
debt-deal concerns drove a long-waited correction, after an
almost three-month rally.
Investors cashed in profits after new concerns surfaced that
Greece would not be able to secure private creditors' support
for its debt restructuring programme, while worries about
slowing economic growth in China, Europe and Brazil weighed on
sentiment.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed down 2.4 percent at 1,054.63 points after hitting its
lowest level since early-February at 1,053.86 points.
"The market appears to have gotten a bit ahead of itself in
recent weeks," Markus Huber, head of German trading at ETX
Capital, said, adding that as long as uncertainty around Greece
remained, markets continue to be vulnerable to the downside.
Euro zone banks, which own a large share of the
area's sovereign debt and are poised to suffer from a weak
economy, as well as the auto sector, which depends
heavily on the global economy, were among the biggest decliners.