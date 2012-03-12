Banks, Spain lead European shares lower

LONDON, March 12 European equities edged lower on Monday, with optimism on the completion of a Greek debt swap quickly giving way to concerns about the debt levels in other parts of the region, such as Spain, sparking a sell-off in bank shares.

The FTSE Eurofirst 300 index provisionally closed down 0.2 percent at 1,076.96 points.

The benchmark Madrid index underperformed, falling 1.3 percent as Spain braced for tough words from euro zone officials meeting late on Monday after announcing it would not meet the agreed deficit goal for this year.

"The risks factors are ahead of us and  we have a market which has already reached our year-end objectives," Sylvain Goyon, head of pan-European equity market strategy at Natixis in Paris, said. "There is no fuel in short to mid-term to aggressively buy into the market, which is why we are cautious."

Underlining investor concerns, yields on safe-haven 10-year German government bonds hit two-month lows, while yields in Spain and Portugal - which has been bailed out once already - rose.

The Lisbon equity market fell 1.6 percent, while the Greek bourse was down 2.5 percent.