European shares end near high on positive U.S. data

LONDON, March 15 European shares rose to
end near 33-week highs on Thursday as further signs of an
improvement in the U.S. economy boosted sentiment towards
equities.
Figures showed new claims for U.S. unemployment benefits
fell back to a four-year low last week and manufacturing data
improved, which added to recent positive figures from Germany
that suggest the global economy is slowly recovering.
Analysts and fund managers remained positive on the market's
outlook in the near term, with some advising investors gradually
move back to cyclicals to reap stronger benefits.
"Ample liquidity provided by the U.S. Federal Reserve and
the European Central bank has put a safety net below the stock
market, which is also getting support from economic numbers that
are stabilising," Giuseppe-Guido Amato, strategist at German
brokerage Lang & Schwarz, said.
"I see an upside potential of about 5 percent for DAX by the
end of April," he said, referring to the German benchmark share
index, which was up 0.9 percent and has surged more
than 20 percent this year after falling 14.7 percent in 2011.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally finished 0.3 percent higher at 1,101.46 points
after hitting its highest since August in the previous session.
The index is already up 10 percent this year, almost fully
recovering after its 10.7 percent decline last year.