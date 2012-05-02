Europe shares fall as data heightens growth fears

LONDON May 2 European shares fell on Wednesday as w eak e uro zone macro data further raised concerns about the region's debt crisis and U.S. data dampened optimism that the world's largest economy could drive growth on both sides of the Atlantic.

Euro zone banks, which own the lion's share of the region's debt, fell 2.8 percent after data showed the region was slipping further into an economic downturn, making governments' efforts to reduce their deficits all the more difficult. (ID:nL9E7GA00I)

Further weighing on sentiment was U.S. data showing factory goods recorded their biggest decline in three years in and U.S. companies hired fewer than expected employees in April. (ID:nL1E8G1KLS)

"The attempt of fiscal repair has clearly begun but it's very stressful process and for some economies it will be many years before they're on a more stable path," Jonathan Stubbs, a strategist at Citigroup, said.

He recommends seeking "defensive growth" among food & beverage, tobacco and healthcare companies and gaining exposure to growth in emerging markets through cyclicals such as luxury, chemicals, basic resources and automotive companies, while he has a neutral stance on banks on valuation grounds.

The FTSE Eurofirst 300 index provisionally closed down 0.5 percent at 1,042.72 points.