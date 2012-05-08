Greek trauma pushes European shares to 4-month low

LONDON May 8 European shares sunk to a four-month closing low on Tuesday, after a choppy day's trade, as question marks over Greece's commitment to its bailout pledges heaped markets with further uncertainty as to how the euro zone debt crisis will play out.

The Athens bourse slid 3.6 percent to its lowest level since late 1992, pressured by the banking sector , which dropped 10 percent on Tuesday.

Leftist leader Alexis Tsipras began efforts to form a Greek government by renouncing the terms of an international bailout and threatening to nationalise banks in a statement likely to reduce his chances of success.

"It's critical from a markets perspective that whoever forms a government in Greece sticks to the Troika plan and the austerity budget otherwise you're likely to see further investor flight from the stock market and from the bond market," said Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments, which has around $250 billion of assets under management.

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down 1.7 percent at 1,017.50, not far from its session low.