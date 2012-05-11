REFILE-Late European share rally masks bearish outlook

* FTSEurofirst index ends up 0.3 pct at 1,022.52 points
* Late rally follows positive U.S. data
* Traders and investors remain bearish on near-term outlook
* Athens bourse falls to 1992 ERM crisis level
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 11 European shares staged a late
rally on Friday following positive U.S. economic data, although
traders and investors said the gains could be short-lived due to
ongoing concerns over Spanish banks and political uncertainty in
Greece.
The FTSEurofirst closed up 0.3 percent at 1,022.52 points,
having spent much of the day in negative territory. At one
point, the index had fallen as much as 1.2 percent to an
intraday low of 1,006.89 points.
Data showing that American consumer sentiment had risen to
its highest level in more than 4 years in early May pushed up
European markets, but several traders and investors said the
rally would turn out to be a false dawn.
"I wouldn't jump into the market right now," said Francois
Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss private bank Reyl,
which manages more than 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.39 billion)
of assets.
The FTSEurofirst index is down 0.5 percent from the start of
the week, having made little headway, and the pan-European STOXX
600 index remains on a downward trend from a peak of
around 260 points reached at the start of May.
Savary said investors should wait for the STOXX 600 index to
fall back to the 240-245 point range before buying the index.
GREEK STOCK MARKET DOWN TO 1992 ERM-CRISIS LEVELS
The Spanish IBEX stock market closed down 0.7
percent, with investors unconvinced by the government's moves to
plug a gaping hole in its banking system.
Concerns over Spain's debt-ridden banks caused the European
banking index to fall by 0.8 percent, with the sector
also hit by a $2 billion trading loss at Wall Street firm JP
Morgan.
In Greece, political parties made a last-ditch attempt to
avert a new election, as the country battles to remain within
the euro zone. (nL5E8GB3D3)
The Athens benchmark index fell 4.5 percent to its
lowest level since late 1992, when a crisis in the European
Exchange Rate Mechanism, known as ERM - a precursor to the
creation of the euro currency - hit world markets.
"The Greek stock market is hitting lows because of the
political deadlock, with buyers holding back. As long as
political uncertainty persists the market will not have a reason
to rebound," said Theodore Krintas, head of wealth management at
Attica Bank.
The best-performing European stock market remained Germany,
whose export-led economy has proven resilient in the face of the
euro zone crisis, with the DAX ending up nearly 1
percent at 6,579.93 points.
ClairInvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu said European stock
markets could get some support going forward with the DAX at
above the 6,500 point level.
However, Cavendish Asset Management's European equities fund
manager Caroline Vincent remained unconvinced that European
stock markets would rally much further in the near future.
"The risk-on strategy is clearly off the table for now. I'm
not rushing to sell but I'm holding off and waiting to see how
Greece and Spain pan out," she said.