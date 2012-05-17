European shares eye worst weekly fall in 6 mths

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON May 17 European shares were heading for their steepest weekly loss since November after falling for a fourth straight session on Thursday, as the spectre of an escalating banking crisis in Spain fuelled further concerns about a euro zone break-up.
Shares in nationalised Spanish bank Bankia fell 13.5 percent following a newspaper report - later denied by the government - that customers had withdrawn 1 billion euros ($1.27 billion) from the lender over the past week, sparking speculation about a run on the troubled bank.
The report added to fears that an expensive, government-led reform of the Spanish banking sector would push the country's finances to unsustainable levels.
"The contagion risk exists and it is real," a London-based banks analyst said. "While the noise of the day is around a possible run on banks deposits, I think a run on the country has been going on for months in the debt markets and private capital is already exiting Spain."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed 1.1 percent lower at 982.34 points, a fresh five-month closing low, while the euro zone banking index ended at a new all-time trough of 79.50 points after falling 2.6 percent.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.