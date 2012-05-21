European shares snap week-long losing streak

LONDON May 21 European equities rebounded on
Monday, with investors seeing value after the steep retreat to
five-month lows and taking heart from global politicians'
weekend pledge to combat financial turmoil and prevent a euro
zone break up.
The overall mood in the market, however, remained cautious,
with globally-orientated markets and companies favoured over
those more reliant on the health of Europe.
The FTSEurofirst 300 added 0.6 percent to
provisionally close at 976.2 points, breaking a week-long losing
streak and recovering from a five-month low of 964.66.
"Both Europe and UK have sold off quite dramatically so
there is potential for a floor ... We are not seeing as bad a
scenario as some people," said Oliver Wallin, investment
director at Octopus Investments, who has started buying back
into UK and euro zone equities.