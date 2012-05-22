Stimulus expectations boost European shares

LONDON May 22 European stocks recorded their biggest daily gain in a month on Tuesday, boosted by expectations that Europe and China would take measures to foster economic growth, although lingering political uncertainty kept investors edge.

Traders said investors were coming back to knocked-down cyclical stocks ahead of a EU summit on Wednesday, which was expected to discuss ways to shore up Europe's crisis-gripped economy, such as special bonds to finance infrastructure.

"The G8 (meeting last weekend) showed there is the political will to save the euro and people are now waiting for some concrete measures," an institutional sales trader said.

"It will be a long and tricky process so markets can breathe a little bit but not take off."

Basic resources and construction materials sectors led the charge, rising 3.3 percent and 3.1 percent, also helped by a Chinese media report saying Beijing would fast-track approvals for infrastructure investment.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally closed up 18.51 points, or 1.9 percent, at 993.55.