Greek fears drive European shares down

* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes down 2.2 pct to 971.99
points
* Growing signs of contingency planning for Greek euro exit
hit markets
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 23 European shares fell on
Wednesday, ending a two-day recovery rally, as fears resurfaced
that Greece would have to leave the euro zone, and traders said
money was likely to continue to flow out of equities and into
bonds or cash in the near term.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 2.2 percent, or
21.68 points, to 971.99 points, wiping out much of the gains
made during the previous two days' rally that had followed
losses of more than 5 percent last week.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
declined by 2.7 percent. Germany's DAX fell 2.3
percent, France's CAC-40 fell 2.6 percent while Spain's
IBEX dropped 3.3 percent.
Traders cited a Reuters report that euro zone countries
would have to prepare contingency plans for the eventuality of
Greece leaving the euro zone as a reason for the decline.
Greece denied this was the case, but Belgium said
contingency planning for a Greek exit was taking place.
"There was no reason for the market to have gone up on
Monday and Tuesday. Contagion worries are creeping across the
board again and people will be selling the market down unless
authorities do something to end the uncertainty," said JN
Financial senior trader Adrian Redmond.
EU SUMMIT HOPES FADE
Greece holds fresh elections next month after voters
rejected austerity measures imposed on it by the EU and IMF, and
leaders at an EU summit were debating how best to handle the
situation.
However, signs of conflicts among Europe's leaders over how
to tackle the Greek crisis further dented investor sentiment
towards European assets, with the euro currency sliding
to a near two-year low against the dollar.
"Investors will realise that yet another summit was a
colossal waste of time," said SICA Wealth Management president
Jeff Sica in a note, advising clients to sell into any market
rally and to short-sell the euro currency.
The aversion towards European equities was further
highlighted by the fact that Germany sold 4.56 billion euros of
bonds on Wednesday even though these bonds were carrying a zero
percent coupon.
Investors also bought into the Euro STOXX Volatility index
. This tends to rise on growing signs of economic
uncertainty, and it closed up 9.5 percent on Wednesday.
"The only asset classes that offer protection right now are
long bunds, Treasuries, cash or long volatility options," said
ClairInvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.
However, Janus Capital fund manager Wahid Chammas said the
recent sharp sell-off meant many stocks in European markets
outside of the troubled southern European region were now
attractively priced for investors to snap them up.
Chammas, whose firm manages $164 billion of assets, said his
favoured stocks included UK insurer Prudential, French
drinks group Pernod Ricard and Dutch chip equipment
maker ASML, arguing that their global revenue streams
would protect them from the euro zone debt crisis.
"I find people to be overly bearish on all of Europe right
now, and not differentiating enough. There are some unbelievable
bargains in Europe right now," said Chammas, who co-manages
Janus' European Equity fund.