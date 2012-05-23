European shares hit by Greece, contagion worries

LONDON May 23 European shares fell on
Wednesday, ending a two-day recovery rally, as fears resurfaced
that an EU summit will fail to reach decisive agreement on
measures to tackle the region's economic crisis and prevent
contagion if Greece leaves the euro zone.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
provisionally closed down 2.1 percent at 973.12 points, wiping
out much of the gains made during the previous two days.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down by 2.7 percent. Germany's DAX was down by 2.3
percent while France's CAC-40 index fell 2.6 percent and
the Spanish IBEX slid by 3.3 percent.
"There was no reason for the market to have gone up on
Monday and Tuesday. Contagion worries are creeping across the
board again and people will be selling the market down unless
authorities do something to end the uncertainty," said JN
Financial senior trader Adrian Redmond.