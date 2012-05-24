European shares rebound, rally seen short-lived

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
LONDON May 24 Investors snapped up heavily sold-off European equities on Thursday, betting that weak economic data could prompt stimulus from central banks, but with the Greek crisis still unresolved the rally was seen short-lived.
Euro zone purchasing managers indices (PMIs) pointed to a deeper than expected slowing of activity in the private sector, while the German Ifo showed the possibility of a Greek euro exit knocking confidence in the region's strongest economy. Although gloomy in itself, the data raised expectations of equities-friendly action from the European Central Bank.
European players also played catch up with U.S. markets, which staged a late session come back on Wednesday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 1.2 percent at 984.08 points, recouping roughly half of the previous session's drop and recovering from five-month lows of 964.66 set last week.
"In the short term the equity traders can chase the market for a day or two to the upside if they think the ECB is doing something ... However I would not make the conclusion that any bad news is sufficiently priced into equities, this is definitely not the case," said an equities strategist at a major European bank.
Underlining ongoing concerns, the Greek stock market steeply underperformed, dropping 4.5 percent to its lowest level in over two decades.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.