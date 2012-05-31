版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 31日 星期四 20:38 BJT

European shares fall back after weak U.S. data

LONDON May 31 European shares pared gains on Thursday after U.S. employment data came in below expectations and a downward revision to first quarter economic growth in the United States.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index index surrendered earlier gains to briefly turn negative, before edging back to trade up by 0.04 percent at 976.17 points by 1235 GMT.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐