European shares end off highs on Bernanke comments

LONDON, June 7 European shares rose on Thursday
but ended well off a session peak as the upbeat mood sparked by
a Chinese rate cut ebbed after comments from the head of the
U.S. Federal Reserve gave few hints further monetary stimulus
was imminent there.
The FTSEurofirst 300 nevertheless provisionally
closed up 1 percent at 983.81, its highest close since May 29
and continuing a bounce from oversold territory which began on
Monday.
An earlier improvement in market sentiment was partly down
to China cutting interest rates for the first time in four
years, but Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's congressional
testimony disappointed those keen for clues about the prospect
for a third round of Fed bond buys.
"We look less at fundamentals at the moment and just watch
basically what central bankers and governments say. What
Bernanke said today is probably not what the markets had hoped
for," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis
Global Markets, said.
"But it's an ongoing process. It doesn't mean it's the end
of the world... it just makes for a very volatile and nervous
environment."