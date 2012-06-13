SKF leads European equity sell-off in thin volume

LONDON, June 13 European shares fell in thin, choppy trade on Wednesday as corporate and macro reports provided new evidence the European crisis was taking its toll on global growth.

Shares in the world's largest bearings maker, SKF AB , fell 7.3 percent to lead a selloff in industrial stocks after the manufacturing bellwether warned of weakening demand due to the euro zone debt crisis and a slowdown in China.

"We're still in an environment where the macro trend is deteriorating and we think that most recent news flow from the corporates is becoming worrying as well," Emanuel Cau, a strategist at JPMorgan, said.

"Our advice is to sell any rally as long as the macro backdrop doesn't improve."

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed 0.5 percent lower at 984.82, while the Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.2 percent, having extended losses after weak U.S. retail data in the afternoon.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, which measures the cost of insuring against future share price swings in euro zone blue chips, rose 4.5 percent.