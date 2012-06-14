Hits to Nokia, Credit Suisse drag down European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 closes down 0.3 percent at 983.78 points
* Nokia and Credit Suisse fall heavily
* Traders wary of buying ahead of Greek election on Sunday
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 14 Telecoms group Nokia
and banking heavyweight Credit Suisse dragged down
European shares on Thursday, with many investors still shunning
equities due to fears over the euro zone debt crisis.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.3 percent to
983.78 points, recovering from an earlier intraday low of 975.24
points.
The FTSEurofirst has been within a tight trading range
between 970 and 990 points established back in early May.
Major support is seen around 950, where the index was in
December before the first injection of cheap European Central
Bank funds spurred a rally, although stocks have fallen more
than 10 percent in the last three months.
Finland's Nokia slumped 17.8 percent after issuing a profit
warning and announcing 10,000 job cuts, while Credit Suisse
dropped 10.5 percent after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) urged
the company to boost its capital to shield it from the risk of
an escalation of the euro zone banking crisis.
Investors said that though European shares appear to present
a relatively cheap buying opportunity, it is still too risky to
re-enter European stock markets ahead of elections on Sunday
could determine whether or not Greece stays in the euro zone.
"I definitely think there's good value in European shares at
the moment but there's too much volatility to take a chance
right now," said Hartmann Capital trader Basil Petrides.
TOO MUCH RISK AHEAD OF GREEK VOTE
Investors' fears that markets could take another turn for
the worse were highlighted by another rise in Spain's government
bond yields, with the country's 10-year bond yield rising to a
euro-era record above 7 percent on Thursday.
The Spanish IBEX stock market rose 1.2 percent, but
the index has fallen heavily over the last month after a bailout
deal of around 100 billion euros for the country's debt-ridden
banks, and the IBEX remains near nine-year lows.
Royal London Asset Management's European equities fund
manager Neil Wilkinson said he had done very limited trading of
late, due to the uncertainty ahead of the Greek election and a
European Union summit due to be held later in June.
"Trading has been very limited in anticipation of the Greek
election and EU summit later this month," said Wilkinson, who
manages around 300 million pounds worth of assets.
He said he had not changed his portfolio much in recent
weeks, remaining overweight in German, French, Dutch, Nordic and
Swiss equities compared to southern European stock markets such
as Spain or Italy.
Michel Juvet, chief investment officer at Swiss bank
Bordier, said he was considering buying Italian shares but added
that buying shares ahead of the Greek vote remained fraught with
danger.
"We're not brave enough yet to start buying again because
there is so much uncertainty," said Juvet.