Hits to Nokia, C.Suisse drag down European shares

LONDON, June 14 A slump in the share prices of
telecoms group Nokia and heavyweight bank Credit
Suisse dragged down European shares on Thursday, with
many investors still avoiding equities due to fears over the
euro zone debt crisis.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed
down 0.3 percent at 983.78 points.
Finland's Nokia slumped 18 percent after issuing a profit
warning and announcing 10,000 job cuts, while Credit Suisse
dropped 10 percent after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) urged the
company to boost its capital to shield it from the risk of an
escalation of the euro zone banking crisis.
Investors said that although European shares now appeared to
present a relatively cheap buying opportunity, it remained too
risky to re-enter European stock markets ahead of Greek
elections on June 17, which could determine whether or not
Greece stays in the euro zone currency bloc.
"I definitely think there's good value in European shares at
the moment but there's too much volatility to take a chance
right now," said Hartmann Capital trader Basil Petrides.