Macro gloom weighs on European shares

LONDON, June 22 European shares fell for a
second day on Friday as fresh weak economic data fuelled an
extension of the selloff in cyclical shares, leaving the market
facing a period of consolidation.
Chemical, basic resources and oil & gas stocks led fallers,
shedding between 1.8 percent and 2.5 percent, as data showed
German business sentiment fell to its lowest level in over two
years in June, coming hard on the heels of a weak manufacturing
report from Europe's largest economy on Thursday
.
"We've had some worse than expected data, pointing to weaker
economic activity in Europe," said Peter Garnry, equity
strategist at Saxo Bank, adding he would shun all domestic plays
and favour defensive stocks or large caps with exposure to
emerging markets or the United States.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index
provisionally closed 0.7 percent lower at 1,001.70 points.
Euro zone banks, up 0.6 percent, were outperformers
after the European Central bank eased its collateral
requirements, making it easier for lenders to refinance
themselves at a time of funding stress.