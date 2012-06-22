Macro gloom drags European shares, ECB boosts banks

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.7 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.6 pct

* More weak German data fuels cyclical selloff

* Banks outperform on ECB requirement easing, Spanish audit

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, June 22 European shares fell for a second day on Friday as new weak economic data fuelled a further selloff in cyclical shares, leaving the market facing a period of consolidation.

Chemical, basic resources and oil and gas stocks led fallers, shedding between 1.8 percent and 2.5 percent, as data showed German business sentiment fell to its lowest level in over two years in June, coming hard on the heels of a weak manufacturing report from Europe's largest economy on Thursday .

Germany's Dax, the best performer among Europe's national indexes so far this year, was the top faller as it shed 1.3 percent to 6,263.25 points, weighed down by chemical giants Basf, down 4 percent after a bearish sector note by Citigroup.

"We've had some worse-than-expected data, pointing to weaker economic activity in Europe," said Peter Garnry, equity strategist at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

Garnry would shun domestic plays and favour global, defensive companies such as Danish insulin producer Novo Nordisk , up 0.1 percent on Friday, or stocks in the in the defensive food and beverage sector, up 0.2 percent.

He added he would wait for the Dax to fall below 6,000, a 6.2 percent drop from current levels, before starting to add to his equity positions, favouring large caps with exposure to emerging markets or the United States.

"If you compare the current situation when the situation we had when the Dax was trading between 5,500 and 6,000 (in the second half of last year), we think now it's batter," he said. "We were facing a credit crunch in Europe and that has been eliminated by the ECB."

The European Central Bank took fresh steps to help struggling lenders finance themselves on Friday by easing its collateral requirements, attracting criticism from Germany's Bundesbank.

The move helped euro zone banks briefly extend gains in the afternoon to close 0.5 percent higher.

Spanish banks topped the sector's chart, with Banco Popular up 10.5 percent and Banco de Sabadell up 8.5 percent after an independent audit showed the sector will need less capital than feared under stressed economic conditions.

Taking some shine off euro zone banks in late trade was resurfacing trader talk that Spain would impose losses on junior holders of bonds issued by lenders that need aid and some harsh language by German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who said there was "no room for manoeuvre" in debt target negotiations with Greece.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.7 percent lower at 1,001.89 points, although it was still up 0.9 percent for the week, which was marked by an early rally on expectations the Federal Reserve would introduce further monetary support, and relief at the formation of a pro-bailout government in Greece.

The euro zone blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index ended 0.6 percent lower at 1,001.89 points, extending a phase of consolidation, charts on the index's June futures showed.

The contract settled 0.7 percent lower at 2,179 points, after sending a bearish technical signal on Thursday by breaking below its 50-day moving average at 2,178 points.

"A consolidation move was triggered by the breakout of the 2,178 mark yesterday and will take the contract down another 30-35 points," Philippe Delabarre, an analyst at Trading Central, said.

"Furthermore, the 50-simple moving average is descending and the relative strength index indicator is capped by a declining trend line."