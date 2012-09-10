European shares ease as investors ditch growth laggards

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct. Euro STOXX 50 down 0.4 pct
* Rally pauses as investors ditch defensive shares
* Cyclical gains show risk appetite still high
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Sept 10 European shares edged lower on
Monday, taking a breather from a strong rally as investors
offloaded stocks less exposed to any economic improvement as a
result of possible central bank interventions in Europe and the
United States.
Risk appetite was underpinned by speculation the U.S.
Federal Reserve would announce measures to stimulate the economy
on Thursday, as well as the European Central Bank's pledge last
week to buy the bonds of struggling countries if they apply for
a bailout.
The defensive food & beverage sector, down 1.2
percent, extended a two session fall from all-time highs as
investors switched into cyclical basic resources stocks,
up 0.8 percent, seen as big beneficiaries of monetary stimulus
thanks to their exposure to raw material prices, which tend to
rise with inflation.
Euro zone banks, the largest holders of the region's
sovereign debt, rose 0.3 percent, taking their rally to roughly
10 percent since the ECB's announcement, which is aimed at
easing tensions in the debt and funding markets.
"Investors have taken up cyclicals and financials and now
they've started to take profit out of defensives," Derek
Hammond, head of institutional said at Societe Generale, said.
"We're in cylcials, miners, banks and everything that has
been particularly hit because of the anticipated cyclical
downturn. I'm still bullish."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.3 percent
lower at 1,103.55 points while the euro zone blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 2,528.53 points.
Cheuvreux's technical analysts recommended buying any dip in
the Euro STOXX 50 index after the gauge sent a bullish technical
signal last week by breaking though a downtrend line connecting
its 2007 and 2011 highs at around 2,500.
"Following the announce of ECB last week, the Euro Stoxx 50
index has breached its major downtrend resistance line ending
the bear campaign since the subprime crisis," the brokerage said
in a note.
The Euro STOXX 50 was rising within an uptrend channel
capped on the upside by a line connecting 2011 and 2012 highs,
pointing at resistance in the 2,750-2,800 area.
"The initial price target would probably hit the resistance
level of the minor uptrend channel within the 2,750-2,800
window. But, the medium-term target could favour strength
towards the high posted in 2011 (at 3,077)," Cheuvreux added.
U.S. STIMULUS
Chances of the Fed embarking on another round of bond
purchases, or quantitative easing, this week have jumped after
disappointing August U.S. employment numbers released on Friday,
according to a Reuters poll of economists.
"With the latest data, there's a 50 percent chance that we
see some sort of additional quantitative easing (from the Fed),
but I would not expect the full-blown QE3 programme as it has
been discussed in the market," Stefan Angele, head of investment
management at Swiss and Global, said.
"(The ECB's move) addresses the short-term fears and the
overshooting in risk aversion that we had seen in the market."
Swiss & Global, which has assets worth 80 billion Swiss
francs under management, recently increased its exposure to
sectors which performed strongly in a bull market, such as
energy, while cutting its exposure to utilities.
Angele cautioned markets could face an upset this week if
Germany's constitutional court rejected Germany's ratification
of the euro zone's permanent bailout fund or imposed strict
conditions on its use.
Rejection of the ESM, a 700 billion euro fund, would hit
policymakers' efforts to defuse the three-year-old euro zone
debt crisis and ensure the survival of the common currency.
Also keeping investors on tenterhooks this week were
elections in the Netherlands and talks between Greece and its
lenders over the release of the tranche of financial aid to
Athens.
In a sign of the lingering caution, volume on the
FTSEurofirst 300 index was a mere 80 percent of the
90-day average, after brisk volumes in the previous two
sessions, marked by the ECB's announcement and jobs data in the
United States.