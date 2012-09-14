European shares at 14-mth high on Fed stimulus move

LONDON, Sept 14 European shares set a new
14-month high on Friday and stayed on course to extend gains in
the near term as growth-linked stocks were boosted by the launch
of a third round of U.S. central bank stimulus that fuelled
investor appetite for riskier assets.
The Federal Reserves' move on Thursday to pump $40 billion
into the U.S. economy each month until it saw a sustained upturn
in the weak jobs market prompted investors to pile into European
cyclical sectors such as basic resources, autos and banks, which
generally benefit more from an economic recovery.
"We are accumulating good conditions for a recovery in
equity prices and things are moving in the right direction," Dan
Morris, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management,
which manages $1.3 trillion, said.
"Cyclical sectors, in general, should do well because they
are going to both benefit from the liquidity into the system and
their inflation hedge qualities. You may well see a bounce in
sectors such as materials and energy."
Miners lead sectoral gainers across Europe, with the STOXX
Europe 600 Basic Resources index surging 5.9 percent,
the biggest one-day gain in more than 9 months. Kazakhmys
jumped 13.3 percent and ENRC rose 10.6 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally ended 1.1 percent higher at 1,118.17 points, a
level not seen since July 2011, in volume 135 percent of the
90-day average.