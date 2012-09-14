European shares at 14-mth high on Fed stimulus move

LONDON, Sept 14 European shares set a new 14-month high on Friday and stayed on course to extend gains in the near term as growth-linked stocks were boosted by the launch of a third round of U.S. central bank stimulus that fuelled investor appetite for riskier assets.

The Federal Reserves' move on Thursday to pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy each month until it saw a sustained upturn in the weak jobs market prompted investors to pile into European cyclical sectors such as basic resources, autos and banks, which generally benefit more from an economic recovery.

"We are accumulating good conditions for a recovery in equity prices and things are moving in the right direction," Dan Morris, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, which manages $1.3 trillion, said.

"Cyclical sectors, in general, should do well because they are going to both benefit from the liquidity into the system and their inflation hedge qualities. You may well see a bounce in sectors such as materials and energy."

Miners lead sectoral gainers across Europe, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index surging 5.9 percent, the biggest one-day gain in more than 9 months. Kazakhmys jumped 13.3 percent and ENRC rose 10.6 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally ended 1.1 percent higher at 1,118.17 points, a level not seen since July 2011, in volume 135 percent of the 90-day average.