Gains in bank stocks lead European shares higher

LONDON Oct 16 Gains in financial shares led
European stock markets higher on Tuesday on persistent
speculation Spain may be edging closer to asking for a sovereign
bailout.
A Bloomberg report Germany may be open to Spain seeking a
precautionary line of credit from the region's bailout fund also
helped support stocks, buoy the euro and trim Spanish debt
yields.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up
1.4 percent at 1,113.26 points, while the euro zone Euro STOXX
50 index rose 2.5 percent to 2,547.25 points.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking index was the
best-performing equity sector, rising 2.9 percent after
better-than-expected profits at Wall Street firm Goldman Sachs
lifted financial stocks.
"We are a bit more positive for the time being, and we are
more equity-orientated in terms of the portfolio," said KBL
Switzerland Chief Investment Officer Philippe Carette.
"We were quite defensive, but we have been adding more
financial stocks to the portfolio," he added.