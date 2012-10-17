European shares boosted by Spanish rating reprieve

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 percent, hits 3-week highs
* Spain, Italy, Greece lead rally among national bourses
* Implied volatility, put/call ratio point to optimism
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Oct 17 Europe's equity market powered to
three-week highs on Wednesday, with the Madrid bourse and the
banking sector bolstered by news that Spain had escaped a rating
downgrade to 'junk' and hopes that it will soon seek a bailout.
Rating agency Moody's late on Tuesday affirmed Spain's
investment grade rating on the assumption that Madrid would
formally ask for help and trigger the European Central Bank's
sovereign bond buying rescue plan.
"Whether it is tomorrow, or one week, or two weeks for the
help to be given to Spain ... it has to be done," Vincent
Guenzi, chief strategist at Cholet Dupont, said.
"I think we have to increase positions on European equity
because the movement may gain traction and last for a few months
more so they have to find the right day and the right hour to do
it," he added, forecasting that the Euro STOXX 50 to
end December at 3,800 points.
The latest forecast-beating release of U.S. data - this time
on housing starts - further helped boost sentiment,
overshadowing a string of disappointing reports from corporates.
The blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 0.9 percent to
2,569.83 points, with volumes at their highest in a month.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
0.5 percent at 1,118.62, but stopped short of breaking out of
the tight 35 points range it has held since hitting one-year
highs in mid-September.
"The configuration is mixed and the sideways trend could
continue on a very short term basis," said Nicolas Suiffet,
technical strategist at Trading Central.
"Only a push above 1,121/1,125 resistance area would
reinstate a bullish trend with 1,155 as target."
Regionally, the top performers were Spain, Italy
and Greece, with the latter's benchmark index
hitting 13-month highs.
Richard Robinson, a European equities fund manager at
British firm Ashburton said he had recently added Spanish bank
Bankinter to his portfolio, along with Italian bank
Intesa, on prospects of an improvement in the euro
zone's economic problems which have also put pressure on Italy.
In a further sign of improved sentiment, Coutts said it had
reduced its allocation to cash and corporate bonds, instead
buying into global equities, especially Europe.
Implied volatility on EuroSTOXX 50 - derived from the
premiums investors are prepared to pay to hedge their portfolios
and thus seen as a crude barometer of fear - fell to its lowest
level since late September.
The put/call ratio on EuroSTOXX 50 options dropped to its
lowest level since July this week, according to data from Eurex,
as investors put on more bets on the index to rise than fall.
However, Wednesday's corporate newsflow underscored the
risks, with companies exposed to strong foreign markets doing
better than those reliant on the struggling domestic economy.
Wartsila added 8.1 percent, the top FTSEurofirst
gainer, after new orders from Singapore and Jordan enabled the
Finnish engine maker to raise full-year outlook.
In contrast, French food group Danone dropped by 3
percent after reporting slowing revenue growth at its dairy
division on weaker demand in Spain and Italy.
Diageo, the world's biggest spirit group, also came
under pressure after reporting a below consensus rise in sales.