European shares boosted by U.S. jobs data

LONDON Nov 2 European shares rose on Friday after a robust U.S. jobs report, although near-term index moves were likely to be subdued until the outcome of the U.S. Presidential election is known, traders said.

Miners and autos, so-called cyclicals as they are heavily exposed to the economic cycle, rose 0.7 percent and 1.1 percent respectively, building on Thursday's strong gains after better economic data in China and the United States.

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 0.4 percent at 1,113.85, taking its weekly rise to 1.5 percent.

U.S. employers added 171,000 people to their payrolls last month, outpacing forecasts, while 84,000 more jobs were created in August and September than initially estimated.

"They're good numbers... but for the U.S. economy to get back to the level it was in terms of employment in 2008, you need jobs growth of plus 200,000 per month going forward." Michael Hewson, senior markets analyst at CMC Markets, said.

"Upside is still going to remain limited ahead of next week's election - there's still a bit of uncertainty ahead of that... and obviously as to how much damage there will be from (superstorm) Sandy." (Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Simon Jessop)