European shares get UK bank boost, Barclays leads

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
LONDON Feb 12 UK banks led European shares higher on Tuesday after Britain's third biggest lender, Barclays , unveiled swingeing cost cuts and a strategic overhaul that fuelled expectations its peer group would follow suit.
Shares in Barclays rose 8.6 percent to a two year-high as the bank's new management said it would cut jubs and prune its investment bank to save 1.7 billion pounds ($2.66 billion) in annual costs.
UK peers Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group gained 4 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively, on speculation they may follow in Barclays' footsteps.
They were among top gainers on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which provisionally closed 0.5 percent higher at 1,160.43 points.
"On the back of Barclay's report we've seen a lot of playing both Lloyds and RBS," Will Hedden, a senior trader at IG, said.
"With the focus on the investment banking changes, there are a few people who are expecting RBS to be quite aggressive with its investment bank and push through job cuts."
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.