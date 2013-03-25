版本:
European shares dip into the red as Eurogroup comments weigh

LONDON, March 25 European shares turned negative on Monday, as comments from the head of the Eurogroup - who said a Cyprus bailout deal could be a new template for resolving euro zone banking problems - hit equities.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had risen by 0.9 percent earlier in the day, fell at one stage by 0.1 percent to 1,188.85 points. The index was flat at 1,189.55 points by 1503 GMT.
